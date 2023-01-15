First points loss in 2023 for PAOK

KEY POINTS
- The team drew with OFI in Toumba
- The match between Lamia and Atromitos did not produce a winnerΑτρομήτου
- Sam Stosur retires after the Australian Open
PAOK lost valuable ground in Toumba and after three consecutive victories, they conceded a scoreless draw to OFI.
PAOK had their chances, with the Cretans standing their ground and even had a late change to score.
The game between Lamia and Atromitos Athens ended in a 1-1 draw, with both teams having 21 final attempts, but neither team finding a second goal to get the win.