First points loss in 2023 for PAOK

paok-4-1 (1).jpg

Ο ΟΦΗ... έκοψε βαθμούς από τον ΠΑΟΚ στη Θεσσαλονίκη Credit: Getty Images

Published 15 January 2023 at 4:50pm
By Stergos Kastelloriou
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

PAOK suffered their first loss for 2023 in Greek Super League.

KEY POINTS
  • The team drew with OFI in Toumba
  • The match between Lamia and Atromitos did not produce a winnerΑτρομήτου
  • Sam Stosur retires after the Australian Open
PAOK lost valuable ground in Toumba and after three consecutive victories, they conceded a scoreless draw to OFI.

PAOK had their chances, with the Cretans standing their ground and even had a late change to score.

The game between Lamia and Atromitos Athens ended in a 1-1 draw, with both teams having 21 final attempts, but neither team finding a second goal to get the win.
