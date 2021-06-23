Recipe: Greek honey doughnuts (loukoumades)

cooking

Loukoumades (Greek honey doughnuts) Source: supplied by Angela Nicolettou

Loukoumades is a dessert that's taken Australia by storm. In this podcast Angela Nikolettou shares a traditional Greek recipe for loukoumades dipped in honey syrup. Also immensely enjoyable when drizzled in warmed honey, cinnamon and ground walnuts.

Loukoumades - Greek doughnuts with honey syrup

Ingredients

2 cups plain flour

7g dry yeast

½ tsp salt

1 cup warm water

Cinnamon to sprinkle

Oil for deep frying

1 cup sugar

1 cup water

½ cup honey

1 cinnamon stick

1 tbs rose water
Recipe: Baklava

Method

Add yeast to ½ the lukewarm water, mix and set aside for 10 minutes.

Place flour and salt in a bowl, make a well in the center and add the yeast mixture and remaining water. Mix well to form a thick elastic batter. Cover with a tea towel and leave in a warm place to prove for at least 1 to 2 hours or until batter has doubled in size.

To make syrup place the sugar, water, honey and cinnamon stick in a small saucepan and bring to the boil, stirring to dissolve sugar. Simmer for 5 minutes and remove from heat. When cool, add the rose water.

To cook the loukoumades, heat oil in a deep saucepan or fryer. When hot, take a handful of batter with one hand and squeeze so a small ball of batter comes out. Using a spoon ‘cut’ this ball so it falls (gently) into the hot oil. Repeat with about 10 balls of batter per batch. Cook each ball, turning gently until golden. Remove with a slotted spoon and place into the cold syrup to coat. Remove from syrup and place on a plate. Sprinkle with cinnamon and serve warm.

