Recipe: Greek honey doughnuts (loukoumades)

Loukoumades - Greek doughnuts with honey syrup
Ingredients
2 cups plain flour
7g dry yeast
½ tsp salt
1 cup warm water
Cinnamon to sprinkle
Oil for deep frying
1 cup sugar
1 cup water
½ cup honey
1 cinnamon stick
1 tbs rose water
Recipe: Baklava
Method
Add yeast to ½ the lukewarm water, mix and set aside for 10 minutes.
Place flour and salt in a bowl, make a well in the center and add the yeast mixture and remaining water. Mix well to form a thick elastic batter. Cover with a tea towel and leave in a warm place to prove for at least 1 to 2 hours or until batter has doubled in size.
To make syrup place the sugar, water, honey and cinnamon stick in a small saucepan and bring to the boil, stirring to dissolve sugar. Simmer for 5 minutes and remove from heat. When cool, add the rose water.
To cook the loukoumades, heat oil in a deep saucepan or fryer. When hot, take a handful of batter with one hand and squeeze so a small ball of batter comes out. Using a spoon ‘cut’ this ball so it falls (gently) into the hot oil. Repeat with about 10 balls of batter per batch. Cook each ball, turning gently until golden. Remove with a slotted spoon and place into the cold syrup to coat. Remove from syrup and place on a plate. Sprinkle with cinnamon and serve warm.
