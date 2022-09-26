Diwali/Tihar 2022: Your ultimate guide for events in Australia

NEW SOUTH WALES
Blacktown Diwali Mela
October 2, 11 AM to 7:30 PM
Blacktown Showground, Richmond Rd, Blacktown, NSW 2148
Diwali Festival
October 16, 12 PM to 8.30 PM
Cnr Elara Blvd & Watkins Cres, Marsden Park, NSW 2765
Diwali at Elara
October 26, 4 PM to 6 PM
Elara Blvd, Marsden Park, NSW 2765
Diwali Festival
October 29, 6 PM to 9 PM
Station Street, Wentworthville, NSW 2145
Deepavali (Diwali) with Family Fun
October 25, 7:30 PM- 9:30 PM
Chinmaya Mission Australia, 38 Carrington Road, Castle Hill, NSW 2154
Sydney Deepavali Festival 2022
October 15 & 16
Prince Alfred Park, Parramatta, NSW 2150
Diwali Fair - In the City Ryde
October 30, 12:30 PM - 7:30 PM
North Ryde Common, Wicks Road, North Ryde, NSW 2113
VICTORIA
Dussehra
9 Oct, 11 AM - 8 PM
Sri Durga Temple, 705-715 Neale Rd, Deanside VIC 3336
Hume Diwali Mela
October 22, 12 PM - 10 PM
ANZAC Park, Craigieburn, VIC 3064
Victorian Festival of Diwali,
October 29, 5 PM - late
Federation Square, Melbourne, VIC 3000
Northern Diwali 2022
October 16, 12 PM - 10 PM
25 Ferres Boulevard, South Morang, VIC 3752
Festival of Lights - Melbourne Diwali Fireworks
October 15, 4 AM - 9:30 PM
Footscray Park, 40 Maribyrnong Blvd, Footscray, VIC 3011
Tihar 2022
October 26, 5 PM onwards
Armstrong Creek Community Hub, 6 Central Bvd, Armstrong Creek VIC 3217
QUEENSLAND
Diwali: Indian Festival of Lights
October 28, 11 AM - 11 PM
King George Square, 87C Roma Street, Brisbane City, QLD 4000
SOUTH AUSTRALIA
Adelaide's Biggest Deepavali Festival
October 15, 12 PM - 10 PM
Adelaide Show Ground, Goodwood Rd, Wayville, SA 5034
WESTERN AUSTRALIA
Diwali Mela 2022
October 22 & 23, 3 PM - 9.30 PM
Claremont Showgrounds, Claremont, WA 6010
TASMANIA
Diwali 2022
October 28, 5:30 PM - 9:30 PM
Franklin Square, Hobart, TAS 7000