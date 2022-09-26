Diwali/Tihar 2022: Your ultimate guide for events in Australia

October 22 marks the beginning of multi-day festive event of Diwali, also known as Tihar. Mostly celebrated in India and Nepal, this event is observed around the world by various sections of the South Asian community. Here is your guide to various major events around Australia.

Lamp

Credit: Wikimedia

NEW SOUTH WALES

Blacktown Diwali Mela
October 2, 11 AM to 7:30 PM
Blacktown Showground, Richmond Rd, Blacktown, NSW 2148

Diwali Festival
October 16, 12 PM to 8.30 PM
Cnr Elara Blvd & Watkins Cres, Marsden Park, NSW 2765

Diwali at Elara
October 26, 4 PM to 6 PM
Elara Blvd, Marsden Park, NSW 2765

Diwali Festival
October 29, 6 PM to 9 PM
Station Street, Wentworthville, NSW 2145

Deepavali (Diwali) with Family Fun
October 25, 7:30 PM- 9:30 PM
Chinmaya Mission Australia, 38 Carrington Road, Castle Hill, NSW 2154

Sydney Deepavali Festival 2022
October 15 & 16
Prince Alfred Park, Parramatta, NSW 2150

Diwali Fair - In the City Ryde
October 30, 12:30 PM - 7:30 PM
North Ryde Common, Wicks Road, North Ryde, NSW 2113


VICTORIA

Dussehra
9 Oct, 11 AM - 8 PM
Sri Durga Temple, 705-715 Neale Rd, Deanside VIC 3336

Hume Diwali Mela
October 22, 12 PM - 10 PM
ANZAC Park, Craigieburn, VIC 3064

Victorian Festival of Diwali,
October 29, 5 PM - late
Federation Square, Melbourne, VIC 3000

Northern Diwali 2022
October 16, 12 PM - 10 PM
25 Ferres Boulevard, South Morang, VIC 3752

Festival of Lights - Melbourne Diwali Fireworks
October 15, 4 AM - 9:30 PM
Footscray Park, 40 Maribyrnong Blvd, Footscray, VIC 3011

Tihar 2022
October 26, 5 PM onwards
Armstrong Creek Community Hub, 6 Central Bvd, Armstrong Creek VIC 3217

QUEENSLAND

Diwali: Indian Festival of Lights
October 28, 11 AM - 11 PM
King George Square, 87C Roma Street, Brisbane City, QLD 4000

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

Adelaide's Biggest Deepavali Festival
October 15, 12 PM - 10 PM
Adelaide Show Ground, Goodwood Rd, Wayville, SA 5034

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

Diwali Mela 2022
October 22 & 23, 3 PM - 9.30 PM
Claremont Showgrounds, Claremont, WA 6010

TASMANIA

Diwali 2022
October 28, 5:30 PM - 9:30 PM
Franklin Square, Hobart, TAS 7000
2 min read
Published 27 September 2022 at 4:33am, updated an hour ago at 9:43am
Source: SBS