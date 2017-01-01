SBS Hindi

Call for more support for ageing migrant miners in remote

SBS Hindi

site_197_Hindi_609623.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 January 2017 at 12:35pm, updated 2 January 2017 at 12:37pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Community workers in a remote New South Wales town are calling on the state government to step up efforts to help its ageing migrant population. The opal mining town of Lightning Ridge is said to be home to around 50 different nationalities. And as ........... reports, many of those who arrived to find fortune in the 1960s and '70s still live in camps along its mining fields.

Published 1 January 2017 at 12:35pm, updated 2 January 2017 at 12:37pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels