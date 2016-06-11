SBS Hindi

Can you do Business via YouTube?

SBS Hindi

youtube

Source: Pixabay/TymonOziemblewski Public Domain

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 June 2016 at 7:21pm, updated 15 June 2016 at 2:24pm
Source: SBS

Do you want to work from home? Do you love to be on social networking sites? Do you want to engage people from around the world? Do you want to earn money? if your answer is "Yes" then listen to this interview. Shyamli Sinha, YouTube entrepreneur shares the secret with Harita Mehta on SBS Hindi.

Published 11 June 2016 at 7:21pm, updated 15 June 2016 at 2:24pm
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels

CHAMPS.jpg

Medal haul for Melbourne's junior wrestlers

INDONESIA G20 BALI SUMMIT

India report : Indian PM speaks with King Charles, discusses key issues

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

Australia's net migration rates are returning to pre-pandemic levels, report finds