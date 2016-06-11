Can you do Business via YouTube?

Source: Pixabay/TymonOziemblewski Public Domain
Published 11 June 2016 at 7:21pm, updated 15 June 2016 at 2:24pm
Source: SBS
Do you want to work from home? Do you love to be on social networking sites? Do you want to engage people from around the world? Do you want to earn money? if your answer is "Yes" then listen to this interview. Shyamli Sinha, YouTube entrepreneur shares the secret with Harita Mehta on SBS Hindi.
