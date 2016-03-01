Do you want to start your business?

Source: Pixabay / StartupStockPhotos Public Domain
Published 1 March 2016
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Expert Mr. Jignesh Raj shares the secret topics to be considered during the thinking stage of starting a business - what and how the name should be taken, what are the skills required, hobby or business, how to make a business plan?
