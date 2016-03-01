SBS Hindi

Do you want to start your business?

SBS Hindi

Thinking of Business

Source: Pixabay / StartupStockPhotos Public Domain

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 March 2016 at 7:36pm, updated 10 March 2016 at 8:58pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Expert Mr. Jignesh Raj shares the secret topics to be considered during the thinking stage of starting a business - what and how the name should be taken, what are the skills required, hobby or business, how to make a business plan?

Published 1 March 2016 at 7:36pm, updated 10 March 2016 at 8:58pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels

CHAMPS.jpg

Medal haul for Melbourne's junior wrestlers

INDONESIA G20 BALI SUMMIT

India report : Indian PM speaks with King Charles, discusses key issues

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

Australia's net migration rates are returning to pre-pandemic levels, report finds