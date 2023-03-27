Everything you need to do if you are in a car crash in Australia

Accident

In most car collisions where no one is injured, parties can resolve the matter between themselves. Source: Getty

Being involved in a motor vehicle collision can be overwhelming, even when no one is injured and the damage to vehicles or property is minor. Here is a step-by-step guide on what to do if you are caught in a major or minor car crash in Australia, how you can seek help, and what your rights are if you are at fault or not.

