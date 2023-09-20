India report: 'New Parliament building symbol of new beginnings:' Prime Minister Modi

INDIA PARLIAMENT SPECIAL SESSION

A general view of the New Parliament Building in New Delhi, India, 19 September 2023. The special session of the Parliament held in the New Parliament Building will discuss the Women's Reservation Bill. The Bill will be granting 33 percent reservation for women in parliament and state legislative assemblies. Source: EPA / RAJAT GUPTA/EPA

Listen to the SBS Hindi news from India. 20/09/2023


  • Prime Minister Modi says the move to the new Parliament building is the beginning of a new future
  • Lok Sabha likely to discuss Women's Reservation Bill in Parliament special session today
  • Opposition calls Women’s Reservation Bill 'election jumla' and 'huge betrayal'
  • Uttar Pradesh will have a new Vidhan Bhavan building soon in the state capital
  • India expels Canadian diplomat, accuses Canada of interfering in internal affairs

