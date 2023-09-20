India report: 'New Parliament building symbol of new beginnings:' Prime Minister Modi

- Prime Minister Modi says the move to the new Parliament building is the beginning of a new future
- Lok Sabha likely to discuss Women's Reservation Bill in Parliament special session today
- Opposition calls Women’s Reservation Bill 'election jumla' and 'huge betrayal'
- Uttar Pradesh will have a new Vidhan Bhavan building soon in the state capital
- India expels Canadian diplomat, accuses Canada of interfering in internal affairs
Children shine as Indian Consulate in Melbourne commemorates Hindi Diwas
20/09/202309:17
New app in Hindi for children diagnosed with cancer
19/09/202307:40
Australian researchers discover a new treatment for acne
18/09/202306:17