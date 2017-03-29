Indian-origin actor advocating for diversity on Australian screen and stage

Available in other languages

Available in other languages

Recently, sixteen creatives from across Australia have been selected to come to Sydney for the three-day intensive workshop.





‘Seeing Ourselves: Developing the Developer’ workshop has been designed to give professionals from diverse backgrounds greater access to the screen sector, reports Screen Australia .





The list of successful applicants includes Bali Padda .





Bali is a proud first-generation Australian whose parents migrated to Australia in the 1970s.





His father is a pioneer Sikh granthi who established a Gurudwara in Western Sydney.





Bali says his passion for acting lead to work on stage and screen.





“I am firmly committed to ensuring that our Australian stories are a true representation of contemporary Australia, in all its diversity,” he adds.





He is today a well-known actor, producer, and director based in Sydney.





WATCH VIDEO: Bali Padda Showreel April 2015











Apart from his stage work, Bali is also known as a passionate advocate for cultural and gender diversity on Australian screen and stage.





He has actively and tirelessly worked to advocate for participation of linguistically diverse communities in the Australian performing arts sector as well.





He has a track record performing in mainstream productions at the Sydney Opera House, Young Vic Theatre and the Royal Festival Hall of London (UK).





Today, Bali also sits on the MEAA National Performers’ Committee, the elected panel of professional actors that represent actors on industrial matters.





He is also the Chair of the Equity Diversity Committee, a panel of performers established to advocate for and realise the principles of diverse casting and address issues of diversity in Australian performing arts.





Among his Australian productions include: In the Space Between, Minority Box, Sunderella and Lighten Up.





His international credits include performing in STOMP’s Lost & Found Orchestra at the Royal Festival Hall, London.





He was also seen in Anupam Sharma’s UnINDIAN, Legally Brown (SBS) and various Australian TV commercials.





WATCH VIDEO: SUNDERELLA (Theatre Production) Official Trailer











Bali says “My endeavour is to ensure diversity and inclusion becomes a strong focus for the arts & entertainment industry in Australia.”





He is currently developing a new, inclusive children's TV drama and is creating a slate of diverse and engaging TV, film and theatre projects.





To know more about Bali Padda’s journey on Australian screen and stage, listen to his conversation with Amit Sarwal in SBS Hindi’s Local Talent Series.









