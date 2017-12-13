Meet Ms. Raveena Miss Transsexual Australia 2017

Source: Raveena
Indian origin Malaysian Laeticia Phylliscia Raveena won the Miss Transsexual Australia 2017 competition. The pageant is the biggest of its kind in Australia for female impersonators, trans people, drag queen performers and transgendered women. She shared her life journey with Harita Mehta
