Meet Ms. Raveena Miss Transsexual Australia 2017

Raveena

Source: Raveena

Published 13 December 2017 at 12:27pm, updated 13 December 2017 at 12:33pm
By Harita Mehta
Available in other languages

Indian origin Malaysian Laeticia Phylliscia Raveena won the Miss Transsexual Australia 2017 competition. The pageant is the biggest of its kind in Australia for female impersonators, trans people, drag queen performers and transgendered women. She shared her life journey with Harita Mehta

