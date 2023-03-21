NSW Election 2023: Perrottet, Minns address Indian community ahead of state elections

Key Points The Perrottet government has pledged $900,000 over four years for major multicutural festivals.

NSW Labor has promised to provide $3.75 million to the Hindu Council of Australia (HCA) to help establish a Hindu Cultural and Education Centre.

Both candidates have pointed to Indian Australian candidates as evidence of greater representation of MPs from culturally diverse backgrounds.

In an interview with SBS Hindi on the sidelines of the NSW elections, state Premier Dominic Perrottet said that the government had spent $900,000 over four years to help celebrate major multicultural cultural festivals, including Holi and Diwali.





“We will continue to support events like Holi and Diwali. As part of our multi-faith and multicultural Advisory Council (commitment), we continue to work with our multicultural communities to provide support where it's needed," he said.





“I don't want diversity to be tolerated. I want diversity to be celebrated."



NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet with members of multicultural communities celebrating Holi in Parramatta, Sydney. Credit: NSW Premier's office With the state election just around the corner, the NSW Premier has pledged to establish a $400 annual kids' future fund account.





“Every child born in New South Wales, who is 10 and under, will be able to have an account set up through Service New South Wales, (and) the government will start that account with $400," he said.





The Premier said he believed that this ‘future fund’ would make a real difference to children across NSW, as they would be leaving school with up to $49,000, which they could spend on their education or housing.



In addition, the Premier also spoke about his trade mission to India in July 2022.





“I visited Mumbai and Bengaluru and had a number of really constructive meetings in those areas in which we have a strong connection and where we can continue to drive our economic opportunities together," he said.





“Whether that's in IT, new energy in hydrogen and green hydrogen particularly, the opportunities for our two countries are only going to continue to grow."



NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet (right) receives a bunch of flowers as he arrives at the Infosys Global Headquarters in Bengaluru, during his trade mission trip in Mumbai, India in July 2022. (AAP Image/Bianca De Marchi) Source: AAP / BIANCA DE MARCHI/AAPIMAGE The NSW Premier said that the Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA), which came into effect in December 2022, would ensure that both countries shared great economic synergies.





“We have come a long way and 85 per cent of Australian goods exported to India enter without tariffs. And I want to continue to build on that," Mr Perrottet said.





“We've just set up a new trade office in India... when I was over there. And that is something I want to continue to grow and to prosper."



On the question of the lack of political representation from the Indian community despite the strength in numbers, Mr. Perrottet said: "I think we need to do more. And I get this question a lot, whether it's about women, whether it's about people from multicultural backgrounds who are putting their hands up to run for parliament… but I think it's changing."





The Premier said he was confident that Mohit Kumar and Samantha Talakola would be the first Australians from an Indian background to be elected from the Liberal Party in the Legislative Assembly.



You need trailblazers to set the way… and once you get people elected… that inspires a whole bunch of other younger members in our community who have an Indian background. NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet

“What a positive thing that will be… because the more diverse our Parliament, the better and stronger we are," Mr Perrottet said.



Labor promises to make NSW’s education system better, rejuvenating preschools, schools and TAFE. Credit - Office of Chris Minns.jpeg

'A fresh start for the people of NSW': Chris Minns

On the other hand, Labor leader Chris Minns has promised ‘a fresh start’ for the people of NSW. Sustainable housing, access to reliable transport, an improved education system and health care are part of Labor’s ‘Fresh Start Plan’.





“We can rebuild central services in New South Wales like schools and hospitals, and we can do it all without privatising essential assets like Sydney Water and the rest of our electricity companies," Mr. Minns said.





Labor candidates of Indian origin this year include Sameer Pandey for Winston Hills and Charishma Kaliyanda for Liverpool.



When asked why there was a lack of political representation from the diaspora despite the strength in numbers, the leader of the Labor party said: “We are extremely proud of the group of candidates that we've got running for this election. We've got people from diverse backgrounds like Indian background, subcontinent background, Chinese, Italian, Greek and Lebanese.



If you want to be a political party in 2023, you need to have a group of candidates that looks like the state of New South Wales. Chris Minns

Labor Leader Chris Minns at an election campaign launch event for Australian Indian candidate Sameer Pandey. Credit: Supplied by office of Chris Minns In the past week, NSW Labor has pledged to provide $3.75 million to the Hindu Council of Australia (HCA) to help establish a Hindu Cultural and Education Centre in Sydney’s northwest.





The funding will be used by the Hindu community in NSW to facilitate yoga classes, dance, music, seniors gatherings, counselling and indoor games.





The NSW Labor leader said, “When you look at the rapidly growing Hindu community in New South Wales, we need to make sure that there is fairness there."





“This (cultural centre) means that the community can put down roots in Western Sydney and make sure that in the long run, generation after generation, there is a hub or a centre for the Hindu community in Sydney."



