Permanent residency 2023: NSW extends invitation to skilled professionals in health, education and more

The migration program for New South Wales has commenced for the 2023-24 fiscal year. Credit: Fly View Productions/Getty Images

To bridge vital skills disparities within the state, New South Wales has extended invitations to skilled professionals in essential sectors including healthcare, education, information technology, infrastructure, and agriculture under its 2023-24 migration program.

Under the
Migration Program
settings, nomination allocations are available to states and territories in three visa categories:
Skilled – Nominated (subclass 190)
;
Skilled Work Regional (Provisional) (subclass 491)
; and the
Business Innovation and Investment Program (BIIP).


Each state and territory evaluates eligible applicants based on criteria specific to their region.

In the 2023-24 fiscal year, NSW has been allocated 4,150 visa slots, a significant decrease from the 12,000 slots assigned in the previous financial year.
Visa Application Form
Skilled professionals have an opportunity to secure permanent residency through various visas such as subclasses 190 and 491. Credit: teekid/Getty Images
"The Australian government determines the number of nominations for skilled visas. While the allocation has been reduced nationally, NSW received the largest allocation of all states and territories," an Investment NSW spokesperson told SBS Hindi.
LISTEN TO
Hindi_23823_nimish-swim.mp3 image

'A lifesaving skill': International students urged to join university swim programs

SBS Hindi

27/09/202309:43

What's changing?

The state announced a change in its approach, transitioning from publishing a list of eligible ANZSCO unit groups to a sector-focused strategy.

This means the state will now prioritise specific sectors instead of relying solely on the
Skilled occupation list.

people working in modern server room
NSW has unveiled a shift in its approach, moving away from releasing a list of eligible ANZSCO unit groups to adopting a sector-focused strategy which includes the IT sector. Credit: Erik Von Weber/Getty Images
In the present fiscal year, the focus areas for NSW will encompass education, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), infrastructure, as well as agriculture.
Although our focus this program year is on key sectors, high-ranking EOIs submitted in non-priority sectors may also be considered.
NSW government on its migration program for 2023-24
"However, due to the exceptionally high demand and limited places, we strongly recommend anyone considering NSW nomination to also explore all other migration options available to them," the state government added.
Invitation rounds will continue to occur throughout the financial year. There are no pre-determined or publicly announced dates for invitation rounds.
Investment NSW spokesperson
The state indicated that it will consider various factors when evaluating Expressions of Interest (EOIs) applications.

"These include your points score, English language proficiency, and your skilled work experience. We will prioritise EOIs submitted in NSW Priority Sectors," it said.
Man farmer using digital tablet in a farm while inspecting crops
NSW has indicated that it will consider various factors when evaluating Expressions of Interest (EOIs) from visa applicants. Source: Moment RF / Mayur Kakade/Getty Images
According to Melbourne-based migration expert, Neha Singh, the state government is welcoming applicants from both offshore and onshore locations.

"People employed in healthcare professions such as nurses, physiotherapists, pharmacists, and doctors are eligible to apply for visas this year, in addition to teachers, IT professionals and civil engineers, (and) draftspersons," Ms Singh said.
LISTEN TO
hindi_31023_SA-migration.mp3 image

South Australia opens permanent residency doors for skilled workers with a new condition.

SBS Hindi

03/10/202305:08
"In the current allocation, the state has received a reduced number of visa seats: 1500 for visa subclass 491 and 2,650 for visa subclass 190 this year. Nevertheless, individuals who meet all the criteria should still apply as they might be eligible for state nomination invitations."

