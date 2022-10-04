SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 04 October 2022: Sixth consecutive rate hike as RBA lifts cash rate to 2.6 per cent

The Reserve Bank of Australia has decided to lift the official cash rate.

The Reserve Bank of Australia lifts the cash rate by 0.25 percentage points to 2.6 per cent. Source: AAP / AAP / Dan Himbrechts

Published 4 October 2022 at 7:02pm
Presented by Preeti Jabbal

In this latest Hindi News bulletin: Reserve Bank of Australia lifts cash rate by .025 percentage points to 2.6 per cent; Authorities on alert as heavy rain forecast for eastern Australia; Nick Kyrgios's lawyer applies to have an assault charge dismissed on mental health grounds and more.

hindi_300922_dinesh-blooddonor.mp3 image

Dinesh Sharma visited a blood donation camp for the first time as an international student in 2007. Since then, he has donated blood almost 170 times.

03/10/202210:42
ZOE edit 3_SBS_ID_19057928.mp3 image

North Melbourne Tasmanian Kangaroos have signed up Year 12 student Zoe Savarirayan as a rookie in the AFL women's team. Before her debut game against the Sydney Swans, she speaks to SBS Hindi about training with AFLW stars and juggling studies and football.

30/09/202209:17
hindi_280922_telanganaForum_batkambaFestival.mp3 image

Bathukamma Festival is a traditional Flower and colourful cultural festival of the Telangana state of India. In the Telugu language, it means ‘Mother Goddess come alive. Mr Suresh Gangireddy, the president of Melbourne Telangana Forum, speaking with SBS Hindi explained its significance and the rituals of the festival.

01/10/202208:14
