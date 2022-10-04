SBS Hindi News 04 October 2022: Sixth consecutive rate hike as RBA lifts cash rate to 2.6 per cent

LISTEN TO
Dinesh Sharma visited a blood donation camp for the first time as an international student in 2007. Since then, he has donated blood almost 170 times.
SBS Hindi
03/10/202210:42
North Melbourne Tasmanian Kangaroos have signed up Year 12 student Zoe Savarirayan as a rookie in the AFL women's team. Before her debut game against the Sydney Swans, she speaks to SBS Hindi about training with AFLW stars and juggling studies and football.
SBS Hindi
30/09/202209:17
Bathukamma Festival is a traditional Flower and colourful cultural festival of the Telangana state of India. In the Telugu language, it means ‘Mother Goddess come alive. Mr Suresh Gangireddy, the president of Melbourne Telangana Forum, speaking with SBS Hindi explained its significance and the rituals of the festival.
SBS Hindi
01/10/202208:14