SBS Radio has launched a Tibetan program meet it's Producer Pema Dolkar

Pema Dolkar is the producer of newly launched Tibetan programs at SBS Radio. She was born in Tibet but came to India at the age of six as the situation in Tibet was not conducive to continue living there. Pema did her schooling in Himachal Pradesh and later went to college in Delhi.





"The launching of a Tibetan program has created an excitement within the community because this is the very first Tibetan program in Australia," says Pema. A graduate with English Honours, Pema has done a diploma in Journalism and is about to finish her degree in Media and Communication. Pema says, "I always dreamt of working for SBS as it is a multilingual broadcaster, and my dream has come true."





Presently, the program is podcast online and mainly deals with settlement issues but by and by Pema hopes to include news, views and interviews. Talking of India Pema gushes, "I love Bollywood films and Indian food and catch up on both on the weekends." Talking of India and Tibet's relationship she says it is a very strong relationship and adds, " Dalai Lama says India is our Guru and we Tibetans are its disciples."



