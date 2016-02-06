SBS Hindi

Songs shortlisted for Oscar nomination ! - A talk with Filmmaker Abhijit Deonath

Still from film 'Salt Bridge'

Still from film 'Salt Bridge'

Published 6 February 2016 at 2:21pm
By Anita Barar
Available in other languages

Anita Barar speaks with Indian Australian filmamker Abhijit Deonath about his feature film 'Salt Bridge'.This film's seven songs , which were penned and composed by Abhijit himself, were shortlisted for original song category of Academy Awards. Well known Indian actor Rajeev Khandelwal and Usha Jadhav lead the star cast for this Indian Australian film. Tune in to know more about this film ...

