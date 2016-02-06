Songs shortlisted for Oscar nomination ! - A talk with Filmmaker Abhijit Deonath

Still from film 'Salt Bridge' Source: Abhijit Deonath
Published 6 February 2016 at 2:21pm
By Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Anita Barar speaks with Indian Australian filmamker Abhijit Deonath about his feature film 'Salt Bridge'.This film's seven songs , which were penned and composed by Abhijit himself, were shortlisted for original song category of Academy Awards. Well known Indian actor Rajeev Khandelwal and Usha Jadhav lead the star cast for this Indian Australian film. Tune in to know more about this film ...
