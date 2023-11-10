The Sydney Opera House will not light up for Diwali this year. Here’s why

Untitled design.jpg

The Opera House sails during this year's Premier's Diwali reception (L), and the landmark lit up during Diwali celebrations in previous years (R). Credit: Harmohan Walia & AAP

For the first time in nine years, the iconic sails of the Sydney Opera House will not turn golden to mark the “festival of lights”. 

Key Points
  • The Sydney Opera House has been illuminated for Diwali every year since 2014.
  • A NSW government spokesperson said the landmark will not be lit up this year 'out of respect for communities who are presently grieving'.
  • Indian Australian community members say the Diwali spirit will 'turn the city golden'.
A tradition started in 2014 has been paused by the NSW government in response to the "current tensions in the world".

Responding to an SBS Hindi query, a NSW government spokesperson confirmed the Sydney Opera House would not be lit up for Diwali this year.
The NSW Government consulted with key community groups and agreed that, out of respect for communities who are presently grieving over the human suffering unfolding in Gaza and Israel, we would not illuminate the Opera House for Diwali this year.
NSW government spokesperson
NSW Premier, Chris Minns, and Minister for Multiculturalism, Steve Kamper, this week hosted a community reception at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Sydney to celebrate the festival.

State Treasurer, Daniel Mookhey, Leader of Opposition Mark Speakman and many other dignitaries from the Indian community attended the event.
IMG-20231107-WA0038.jpg
(L-R) NSW Treasurer Daniel Mookhey, NSW Minister for Multiculturalism Steve Kamper, and NSW Premier Chris Minns receive veneration from the Indian priest during the Premier's Diwali reception. Credit: SBS
Mr Minns acknowledged the significance of the event.

“The message for the community is that we love Diwali, and we love our multicultural communities. So trust us, we will find many other ways to celebrate, and gather for the festival," he said.
hindi_251022_operalightsup image

'Opera Sails are lit up for Diwali to convey that all communities are welcome in NSW'

27/10/202211:53
Mr Mookhey agreed that the Opera House was an iconic site for the state but maintained that sensitivity towards other communities was important. 
dan mookhey diwali.jpg
NSW Treasurer Daniel Mookhey speaks with SBS Hindi during the event. Credit: SBS
We have to be mindful of the tensions in the other communities, and we have had to take some difficult decisions on the basis of it.
Daniel Mookhey, NSW Treasurer
"But we are still gathering, and still celebrating, and we have gathered here at the Museum of Contemporary Arts just for that," he said.
Australia India
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese photographed in front of the sails of the Sydney Opera House illuminated in the colors of the Indian flag in Sydney, Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Credit: Dean Lewins/AP
The treasurer also pointed out that the sails were lit up to commemorate Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Australia earlier this year. However, this was met with
contrasting viewpoints
in the community.

Over the years, the lighting of the Opera House sails for different occasions has been a subject of debate.
 
In October, when tensions flared in the Middle East, the Opera House was lit up in the colours of the Israeli flag to show solidarity. This move, too, was met with some resistance.
Pro-Palestinian protest organisers vow to proceed with next rally despite police cancellation

Also known as the festival of lights, Diwali or Deepavali is celebrated by the vast Hindu, Jain, Sikh and Buddhist population living in Australia who hail from India, Bangladesh, Nepal and other South Asian countries.

Together, Hindus and Buddhists account for 5.2 per cent of the total population of Australia.

Mr Speakman said he felt that the lighting could have gone ahead.
mark speakman diwali.jpg
NSW Leader of the Opposition Mark Speakman speaks with SBS Hindi during the Premier's Diwali reception. Credit: SBS
"Hindus alone form around four per cent of the population of New South Wales. I am disappointed with this decision," Mr Speakman said.

"It is an important festival for Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists and I do feel we could have lit up the Opera House for it. However, there are other ways to celebrate."
IMG-20231107-WA0045.jpg
Government dignitaries and community members light electric lights as 'diyas' to mark Diwali at the Premier's Diwali reception. Credit: SBS
Traditionally, families celebrating the event decorate their houses with lights and diyas (lamps or candles), representing the victory of good over evil, or light over darkness.
Diwali's timeless traditions illuminate hearts across generations and continents

‘Turn Sydney golden’

Despite the announcement, some community members say they believe that the spirit of Diwali will light up the entire city.
IMG-20231107-WA0063.jpg
Members of the community at the Premier's Diwali reception. Credit: SBS
"We are disappointed with this decision, but, as a community, let us light so many diyas and spread such positivity that the entire city turns golden," said motivational speaker Vaibhavi Joshi.

Indian Australian community members, Bimal Joshi and Swapna Bhutada, highlighted that the spirit of the festival lay in the belief of spreading joy and light.

Diwali is an auspicious time to buy big-ticket items such as cars, homes and jewellery as the festival celebrates Lakshmi, the Goddess of Wealth.

Friends and families come together for meals and celebrate the festival over a period of five days, each signifying a different meaning.
WhatsApp Image 2023-11-10 at 2.51.03 PM.jpeg
Members of the community at the Diwali celebrations hosted by the NSW government. Credit: Multicultural NSW
MP for Parramatta, Donna Davis, said the time represented a reminder to give back to the community.

"Try going local this Diwali. My own outfit comes from a woman entrepreneur's store in Paramatta, and it stands at the height of fashion. People and businesses have had a hard year, let's support each other," she said.
IMG-20231107-WA0053.jpg
Cultural performers at the event with community members and dignitaries. Credit: SBS
Influencer, Saroni Roy, echoed her sentiments.

"We can decide to donate too. A piece of jewellery or a dress less in our wardrobe can go towards our contribution to the less fortunate in society," she said.

Mr Mookhey reflected on the time-honoured rituals of his family cooking the Indian delicacy of poori-chana (fried balls with chana daal) together at this time of year.

"I am making the poori this year. The secret of our household is my mother's special garam masala," he said.
For more Diwali, Deepavali, Bandi Chhor Diwas and Tihar coverage, visit
sbs.com.au/Diwali.


Hindi_081123_SCG Diwali image

Sydney Cricket Ground's Diwali festivity includes talks on Australia-India relations

09/11/202307:50
Hindi_061123_Dhol player image

Dhol player Priya shares her story on breaking barriers for women in music

06/11/202306:30
