The United Nations to investigate mass graves in Ukraine

LISTEN TO
Australia pauses twice a year to honour the 100,000 men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice, while fighting in overseas wars. But, there is no similar reflection for the tens of thousands of First Nations people and white settlers who died here on Australian soil during what's known as the Frontier Wars. Indigenous educators say that needs to change.
SBS Hindi
17/09/202205:43
LISTEN TO
World Health Organisation has declared that the end of the COVID-19 pandemic is in sight. However, it has also urged countries to continue fighting the virus. Some have viewed the announcement as positive, but others, including the Australian Medical Association (AMA), are concerned that the pandemic is far from over with health systems still struggling.
SBS Hindi
16/09/202205:51
LISTEN TO
After recently being allocated just over 12,000 visa slots for its skilled migration program in 2022-23, the New South Wales government has released new visa conditions and included employment requirements for applicants of Subclass 190 and 491 visas.
SBS Hindi
12/09/202206:24