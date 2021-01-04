Why the mutant strain of coronavirus is 'more contagious'

Speaking with SBS Hindi, consultant paediatrician, Dr Raj Khillan explained the mutation of SARS-CoV2 virus (which causes COVID -19) in its spike protein.





Highlights:

Many countries around the world, including Australia, have identified infections with a new variant of the coronavirus.

Scientists believe the new variants are spreading faster than the existing one.

Two new variants of COVID-19 have been discovered.

Epidemiologists warn Australia could be at risk from the new variants of COVID-19 found in the United Kingdom and South Africa.





Dr Khillan said the mutation is part of the normal life cycle of a virus.





3D print of a spike protein on the surface of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 Source: Getty Images





What is a mutation?

Explaining in layman’s terms, Dr Khillan said that as humans adapt to different environments and conditions, the virus adapts to survive and changes, making it difficult to be eliminated.





New variants of the disease occur when a virus mutates - that is when small mistakes are made in its genetic code as the virus replicates over time.





Why is it more contagious?





It is believed with its sharp and pointed spikes; the mutated virus may bind to the receptors in human cells more efficiently and cause infection more easily.





“With mutation, spikes of the virus which infect cells with their protein are more pointed and sharp. So they easily penetrate the body cell. It increases the ability to transmit, hence more contagious.”

However, Dr Khillan added it is not yet known if the latest variant makes people sicker or increases the chances of death compared to the previous strain.





Colorized scanning electron micrograph of a cell (blue) heavily infected with SARS-CoV-2 virus particles (red). Source: Getty





Would the vaccines still be effective?

There are concerns that the virus strains found in the United Kingdom and South Africa are potentially resistant to existing vaccines.





Dr Khillan said at this stage, the vaccine should still be effective against the new variants.





“ Because vaccines - the most common names at the moment Pfizer, AstraZeneca & BioNTech have been developed for the whole of the protein of the virus, so with some mutation in spikes, these vaccines should still protect against the new virus.”

He added that things might change in the future.





“However, going back in history, we have come a long way in the case of influenza. We have seen the virus has mutated; hence we need a flu shot every year. Maybe in the future, that may happen with this virus too.” added Dr Khillan.











BioNTech chief executive Ugur Sahin says the shot was previously tested on more than 20 different variants and successfully induced an immune response.





"We don't know at the moment if our vaccine is also able to provide protection against this new variant, but scientifically, it is highly likely that the immune response by this vaccine also can deal with the new virus variants."





Source: AAP





The UK variant has already been detected in New South Wales and Victoria, with returned travellers testing positive in hotel quarantine.





Australia's chief health decision-making body, the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee, says it is monitoring the situation.





In a statement, the AHPPC says it has "no current concerns for spread of this variant in Australia".

















