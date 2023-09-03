Voice Referendum news in Hindi

23:30

वॉयस जनमत संग्रह के बारे में समुदाय क्या सोच रहा है?

23:30

Indian Australians discuss and debate their choices ahead of the Voice Referendum

06:58

Ensure Australians with disabilities participate on Voice Referendum voting day

01:00

Voice Referendum - Stay informed in Hindi

03:28

SBS Hindi Newsflash 03 September 2023: John Farnham gives 'You're the Voice' song to Voice to Parliament 'Yes' campaign

09:22

संसद में स्वदेशी आवाज़ के लिए 14 अक्टूबर को होगा मतदान

09:22

Indigenous Voice to Parliament: 'Yes' and 'No' voters react after date announcement

09:46

जनमत संग्रह की घोषणा से पहले दोनों पक्षों के प्रचार अभियान और तेज़

09:46

Yes and No Voice campaigns gear up before referendum announcement

08:33

वॉइस जनमत: क्या है यह और क्यों किया जा रहा है इसे ऑस्ट्रेलिया में?

गार्मा क्या है और इसकी शुरुआत कैसे हुई?

08:21

'Yes' and 'No' campaigns disclose their cases on Voice to Parliament referendum

12