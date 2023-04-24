"Beer for Everyone," a brewery of Australian craft beer in Japan is challenging the dominance of big players

Sean Collett (right) is also the head brewer of Two Rabbits Brewing Company in Japan. Credit: Two Rabbits Brewing Company The couple started the brewery, Two Rabbits Brewing Company, as part of the MBA graduation program for Sean. They use Australian malts and the labels are designed to reflect Aussie humour.





Unlike Australia, there is no binding agreement for the use of the words "craft beer" in Japan. It means that big businesses can use the words for marketing purposes. To change that, in 2018, the Japan Brewers Association came up with voluntary guidelines to define "craft beer."





In the audio, Ayako and Sean tell us how they started the business, share their journey with us and explain what their beer is about.





Excessive drinking can take a serious toll on your health and the society. Please drink responsibly.



Sean Collett (pictured) and his wife Ayako Collett are running Two Rabbits Brewing Company in Japan. Credit: Two Rabbits Brewing Company

Download the free SBS Audio app to listen live and on-demand or explore podcasts.