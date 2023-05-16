Platypus returns to an Australian national park after major conservation effort

There had been no confirmed platypus sightings in the Royal National Park since the 1970s.



But all that changed recently when four females were released, marking the first attempt at rewilding the platypus in New South Wales.



Six more platypuses will be released in an effort to address increased threats to the animal due to habitat destruction, river degradation, feral predators and extreme weather.



A recent survey from U-N-S-W found that platypus sightings in New South Wales had declined by almost one third over the last 30 years, and their habitats had decreased by nearly a quarter.



The relocation project is a collaboration between U-N-S-W, Taronga Conservation Society Australia, World Wildlife Fund Australia and the New South Wales National Parks and Wildlife Service.



The platypuses were collected from a variety of different locations across south-eastern New South Wales, and tests were conducted to assess their health before relocation.



Each platypus will be tracked over the next two years to better understand how conservators can intervene in the event of drought, bush fire or flood.



Renowned for its bill, webbed feet and venomous spurs, the platypus is one of only two egg-laying mammals in the world.





