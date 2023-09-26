pop comp.jpg
pop comp.jpg
1 min read

Win Tickets to WILD K-Pop Music Festival

Prepare to be amazed as the stage is set to sizzle with the hottest Kpop artists – The Boyz, Infinite, and Nmixx – all under one roof!

Published 27 September 2023 9:22am
Source: SBS
This extraordinary event marks a milestone in Australian Kpop history as these powerhouse groups unite for an unforgettable night of music and performance. The leading group of a diverse generation of Kpop, the WILD KPOP MUSIC FESTIVAL will be bringing together an adventure you will never forget.

Three [3] Major Prize winners from SBS Korean will each receive a VIP Reserved Seating Admission double pass to Wild KPop Music Festival held at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney Olympic Park on Saturday 14 October 2023


Entries close 11 October 2023 at 5pm AEST.


See the SBS Audio website for
Terms and Conditions.
Good luck!

wild kpop _ Poster Hero 1340 x 1900.png
Share