A medical studnet and refugee advocate

Dalya Mahmood

Dalya Mahmood Source: Supplied

Published 22 April 2016 at 8:38pm
By Roza Germian
Available in other languages

Dalya Mahmood is a medical studnet at Western Sydney University, Vice chair of the student representative council and Campus Council Student representative. She is also the founder of the Western Sydney Refugee Association. She has written a poem to showcase that being a refugee has not stopped her in any way to seek her dreams and goals.

