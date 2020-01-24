Australia Day - what does it mean to members of Kurdish/Yazidi community?

Celebrating Australia Day is an important occasion for the Kurdish/Yazidi community. And most say they plan to mark the day in some way and that Australia Day events make them feel more welcome in their new country. But Haji Gundor from the Yazidi community in Wagga Wagga says due to the bushfires this season it is difficult to celebrate the occasion.





Nabaz Qadhi who has been in Australia for more than a decade on the other hand says, he appreciates the opportunities Australia provides for migrants and refugees and everyone should be great full that Australia embraces so many nationalities.





Salim Hussein says the Yazidi community in Toowoomba will be celebrating Australia Day by attending picnics and events regarding Australia Day.





Gashaw Jalay (zhalaye) on the other hand says, she and her family in Adelaide will be celebrating the occasion by attending events to do with Australia Day.





