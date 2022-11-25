SBS Kurdish

Australian snakes and spiders: What to do if bitten

warning sign.jpg

Even for suspected snakebites, it is advisable to seek immediate medical attention. Credit: Getty Images/Nigel Killeen

Published 25 November 2022 at 7:16pm
By Zoe Thomaidou
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Contrary to popular belief, most spider bites in Australia cause minimal harm, and bites from venomous snakes are not that common. But it is important to know how to react as some bites can be life-threatening.

