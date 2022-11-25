Australian snakes and spiders: What to do if bitten

Even for suspected snakebites, it is advisable to seek immediate medical attention. Credit: Getty Images/Nigel Killeen
Published 25 November 2022 at 7:16pm
By Zoe Thomaidou
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Contrary to popular belief, most spider bites in Australia cause minimal harm, and bites from venomous snakes are not that common. But it is important to know how to react as some bites can be life-threatening.
