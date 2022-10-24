SBS Kurdish

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in Australia

Dr Maryam Akrawi

Published 25 October 2022 at 10:00am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
We're talking about Breast Cancer Awareness Month (October) with Dr Maryam Ekrawi from Melbourne. Breast cancer affects a large number of women in Australia, while a small number of men are affected as well. About 57 Australians are diagnosed with breast cancer every day. Which equals to more than 20,000 Australians are diagnosed with breast cancer every year.

