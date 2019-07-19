Dr Ziabari: 'exercise, exercise, exercise'
Source: Supplied
Published 19 July 2019 at 7:31pm, updated 17 July 2020 at 10:08am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
National Diabetes Week 2019 is from 14 July and runs until 20 July. Diabetes is a serious condition that inhibits your ability to produce the insulin that your body needs to convert glucose into energy. This means you end up with unhealthy levels of glucose in your blood, which can lead to health complications including increased risk of heart attack, stroke, kidney disease, limb amputation, depression and blindness. We spoke to Dr Ali Ziabari who is a regular guest on SBS Kurdish about Diabetes and the precautions that should be taken. Dr Ziabari said the most important this is to exercise and that he can’t emphasise it enough.
Published 19 July 2019 at 7:31pm, updated 17 July 2020 at 10:08am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share