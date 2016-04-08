SBS Kurdish

Dreams will come true in a peaceful country

Zinar Ali

Zinar Ali Source: Zinar Ali (supplied)

Published 8 April 2016 at 8:43pm, updated 8 April 2016 at 9:01pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Available in other languages

Zinar Ali is a Kurd from Syria. He arrived in Perth as a refugee about five months ago. Coming from a war torn country to a peaceful country is a dream come true to continue in his field of being a film producer. We spoke to him about his journey as a refugee and his hopes for the future.

