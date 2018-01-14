Facebook plays a big role in life

Source: suuplied by Welat Agiri
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Welat Agiri was born in 1987 in a villiage in Agri province. He graduated from university in 2009, with a science and technology degree. After graduating from university he started teaching science as a subject in English at international schools abroad. Apart from speaking Kurdish Turkish, he speaks English, Hindi/Urdu and some Arabic. Until 2014 he did not have any writings in Kurdish, but under the influence of some intellectuals he began to write articles. Also until 2014 he did not have a Facebook account. Mr Agiri says having a Facebook account has many benefits to keep in touch with authors and intellectuals. We spoke to Welat Agiri about the importance the Kurdish language amongst Kurds.
