Financial, cultural pressure main cause of domestic violence

Sirwa Wahab Maref

Sirwa Wahab Maref Source: Supplied

Published 10 May 2019 at 6:43pm, updated 11 May 2019 at 8:52am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Available in other languages

Mayada Kordy Khalil spoke with women's activist Sirwa Wahab Maref regarding Domestic and Family Violence Prevention Month. Ms Maref emphasised that the main cause for domestic violence is financial stress and sometimes the cultural differences when coming to a new country.

(Interview was first published in 2017)

