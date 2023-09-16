Kurdish community commemorates Jina (Mahsa) Amini's 1st anniversary

Jina Amini

Jina Amini Credit: Australian Kurdish Society

Twenty-two-year-old Jina (Mahsa) Amini was arrested and forced into a van by Iran’s so called “morality police” in the capital Tehran on 13 September 2022. Authorities alleged she was not in conformity with the country’s strict laws on mandatory veiling. She died on 16 September reportedly after suffering a heart attack. Her family, however, denied she had any heart issues and alleged she was tortured. The Australian Kurdish Society in Sydney is holding a remembrance in her honour, we speak to committee member Jamal Esmaili about this sad occasion.

