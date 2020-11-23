Motion in support of Independent Kurdish state passed in Liberal Party in Tasmania

Kurdistan's Flag to be displayed on the International Wall of Friendship in Hobart, Tasmania in the near future. Source: Supplied
Source: Supplied
Published 23 November 2020 at 6:08pm, updated 24 November 2020 at 12:21pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Robin Kurdistan from the Kurdish Society of Tasmania (KST), recently organised a motion in the Liberal Party in Tasmania for Australia to formally support an independent Kurdish state. The motion passed with 100 per cent of votes in favour of it. It will next be voted on in early 2021 in the House of Representatives. KST supported by the Rizgarî Charity Foundation, which is also based in Tasmania.
