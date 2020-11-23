SBS Kurdish

Motion in support of Independent Kurdish state passed in Liberal Party in Tasmania

SBS Kurdish

Robin Kurdistan

Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 23 November 2020 at 6:08pm, updated 24 November 2020 at 12:21pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS

Robin Kurdistan from the Kurdish Society of Tasmania (KST), recently organised a motion in the Liberal Party in Tasmania for Australia to formally support an independent Kurdish state. The motion passed with 100 per cent of votes in favour of it. It will next be voted on in early 2021 in the House of Representatives. KST supported by the Rizgarî Charity Foundation, which is also based in Tasmania.

Published 23 November 2020 at 6:08pm, updated 24 November 2020 at 12:21pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
International Wall of Friendship-Hobart
Kurdistan's Flag to be displayed on the International Wall of Friendship in Hobart, Tasmania in the near future. Source: Supplied


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Dr Akrawi.png

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in Australia

Overhead View Of Young Woman Doing Online Shopping With Laptop

The benefits and dangers of online shopping

Britain Economy Businesses Hurting

Over 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy diet

Kurdish News

October 23 Weekend News