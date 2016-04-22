SBS Kurdish

Settlement Guide: ANZAC Day

Published 22 April 2016 at 7:53pm, updated 22 April 2016 at 8:31pm
By Olga Klepova
For many migrants ANZAC Day symbolises soldiers wearing a slouch hats who fought in the fields of Gallipoli in 1915. However, over the last one hundred years this image has slowly changed.ANZAC Day has come to mean a day where the nation pays tribute to veterans from different wars and from culturally diverse backgrounds.

