Staying safe while rock fishing

Since 2004, nearly 200 rock fishing-related deaths have been recorded in Australia. Source: Getty Images
Published 31 December 2021 at 7:06pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Rock fishing is a popular activity in Australia, with over a million keen anglers climbing the rocks for their catch each year. But being unfamiliar with conditions can expose one to a high risk of injury or even death, making it very dangerous.
