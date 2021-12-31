SBS Kurdish

Staying safe while rock fishing

SBS Kurdish

Since 2004, nearly 200 rock fishing-related deaths have been recorded in Australia.

Since 2004, nearly 200 rock fishing-related deaths have been recorded in Australia. Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 31 December 2021 at 7:06pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS

Rock fishing is a popular activity in Australia, with over a million keen anglers climbing the rocks for their catch each year. But being unfamiliar with conditions can expose one to a high risk of injury or even death, making it very dangerous.

Published 31 December 2021 at 7:06pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Dr Akrawi.png

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in Australia

Overhead View Of Young Woman Doing Online Shopping With Laptop

The benefits and dangers of online shopping

Britain Economy Businesses Hurting

Over 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy diet

Kurdish News

October 23 Weekend News