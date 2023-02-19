Thousands of refugees are now eligible for permanent residency after being left in limbo for years

Hiwa Zandi

Hiwa Zandi Source: Supplied / Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Immigration minister Andrew Giles announced that the government is keeping its election commitment to providing a permanent visa pathway for some temporary visa holders. Nineteen thousand refugees who are on two kinds of temporary visas and arrived in Australia by boat before 2013 can now apply for permanent residency. Migration lawyer Hiwa Zandi explains to our listeners who is eligible to apply.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

E-cigarette

Is vaping bad for you? This is what the experts say

Kurdish News

February 19 Weekend News

The town of Jindires post earthquake.jpg

"Humanitarian aid reaches earthquake-affected areas but there is a lack of coordination"

Ashrafi Aleppo syria 1.jpeg

“Aleppo needs humanitarian aid, we are not getting it from anywhere"