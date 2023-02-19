Thousands of refugees are now eligible for permanent residency after being left in limbo for years
Hiwa Zandi Source: Supplied / Supplied
Immigration minister Andrew Giles announced that the government is keeping its election commitment to providing a permanent visa pathway for some temporary visa holders. Nineteen thousand refugees who are on two kinds of temporary visas and arrived in Australia by boat before 2013 can now apply for permanent residency. Migration lawyer Hiwa Zandi explains to our listeners who is eligible to apply.
