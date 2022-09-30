SBS Kurdish

What are Australia’s Emergency Warnings and Fire Danger Ratings and how should you respond?

SBS Kurdish

Bushfires

Bushfires are a common occurrence in Australia, so knowing what to do could safe your life. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 30 September 2022 at 7:05pm, updated 6 October 2022 at 4:45pm
By Claudianna Blanco
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS

Australia is a country prone to extreme weather-related hazards. There are now a new nationally standardised Fire Danger Rating System, and an Emergency Warning System to help communities and emergency response agencies understand risks, prepare, and react to different dangerous events, including bushfires, floods, cyclones, storms, and extreme heat. Here's what the severity levels mean and what you should do for each one.

Published 30 September 2022 at 7:05pm, updated 6 October 2022 at 4:45pm
By Claudianna Blanco
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Dr Akrawi.png

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in Australia

Overhead View Of Young Woman Doing Online Shopping With Laptop

The benefits and dangers of online shopping

Britain Economy Businesses Hurting

Over 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy diet

Kurdish News

October 23 Weekend News