What are Australia’s Emergency Warnings and Fire Danger Ratings and how should you respond?
Bushfires are a common occurrence in Australia, so knowing what to do could safe your life. Source: AAP
Published 30 September 2022 at 7:05pm, updated 6 October 2022 at 4:45pm
By Claudianna Blanco
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Australia is a country prone to extreme weather-related hazards. There are now a new nationally standardised Fire Danger Rating System, and an Emergency Warning System to help communities and emergency response agencies understand risks, prepare, and react to different dangerous events, including bushfires, floods, cyclones, storms, and extreme heat. Here's what the severity levels mean and what you should do for each one.
