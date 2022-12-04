SBS Kurdish

What are my aged care rights in Australia

Published 4 December 2022 at 3:15pm
By Zoe Thomaidou
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
In Australia, there are 14 rights covering anyone receiving government-funded aged care, whether at home or a residential facility. But what happens if you or a loved one are unsatisfied with the service?

