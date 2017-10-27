Iran reopens two border-crossings with KR but not with Erbil province
Firing of cannon shot can be seen as Iraqi forces advance to take control of Altun Kupri, as they clash with the Kurdish military Source: AAP
Published 27 October 2017 at 8:18pm
By Shahen H Noori
Source: SBS
Our correspondent from Slemani, reporting on the Kurdistan parliamentary meeting and the vote to postpone the regional election, the battle between Kurdish Peshmerga and the Iraqi army as well as the Shiia Militia backed by Iran...and more.
Published 27 October 2017 at 8:18pm
By Shahen H Noori
Source: SBS
Share