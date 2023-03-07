'Great support': Community raises $120,000 for student after horrific spinal cord injury

Key Points 19-year-old Anat Paul suffered extensive injuries in a car accident in southeast Queensland on September 4, 2022.

A fundraising campaign was started by her friend Anagha Shaji, a fellow international student.

Ms Paul was studying a Bachelor of Nursing at Queensland University of Technology.

The last six months have been a nightmare for Anat Paul.





On September 4, 2022, the Bachelor of Nursing student at Queensland University of Technology was travelling with friends from Toowoomba to Brisbane when their car was involved in a serious accident.





Ms Paul, who was a passenger in the vehicle, and three other friends all suffered injuries in the accident.





The 19-year-old was airlifted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane and underwent four surgeries for extensive injuries.



19-year-old Anat Paul was airlifted to Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane after a car accident on September 4, 2022. Credit: Supplied by Anagha Shaji



According to her friend, Anagha Shaji, who is also an international student, Ms Paul suffered a fractured hand, ruptured bowel and a severe spinal cord injury that has left the lower part of her body paralysed.





Ms Paul has been hospitalised in the months since.



I have been in Australia only for one year, and I have been in hospital for six months. Anat Paul

Ms Shaji explains that doctors had initially hoped that Ms Paul’s situation would improve after the surgeries, but later said she was not responding to treatment.





"[They said] nothing more can be done," says Ms Shaji.





Ms Paul has been receiving training at the hospital to manage her basic needs but still requires support at all times.



Anat Paul has been in Australia only for one year, and has been in hospital for six months. Credit: Supplied by Anagha Shaji



"My friends were trying to bring my mother here, but due to my family's financial constraints that did not work out," Ms Paul says.





She has been told she will be paralysed for the rest of her life, with no chance of walking again or regaining full control of her bowel and bladder.





However, she holds out hope of future treatment options.





"I have to go back to my family in Kerala and my parents are trying to see whether there are other medical treatments that could help in my case."



Anat Paul is an international student who hails from Kerala, India Credit: Supplied by Anagha Shaji

Community extends support

Ms Shaji set up a GoFundMe page to help raise funds for her friend's return to Kerala in southern India and to support her in future treatment.





"We have received very positive support from community members," she says.



Several community organisations and individuals from around Australia have come forward to support Anat, and we have been able to raise more than $120,000 so far. Anagha Shaji

Ms Shaji adds that while Ms Paul's hospital expenses so far have been covered by her Overseas Student Health Cover, she will need to meet substantial costs for future travel, treatment and rehabilitation.



