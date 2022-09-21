75 years since Australia and Malta signed an assisted-migrant-passage agreement

SBS Maltese

Published 21 September 2022 at 10:22pm
By Joe Axiaq
In May 1948, Australia and Malta signed an assisted-migrant-passage agreement, which extended the benefit of subsidised travel costs to over 63,000 Maltese. The peak period of migration to Australia occurred in the mid-fifties and sixties and the number of people in Australia who were born in Malta peaked in 1981. Mr Joe Matina, chairman of the cultural activities with the Maltese Community Council speaks with Joe Axiaq about how they’re planning to celebrate this occasion.

