The local court of Parramatta delivered its verdict on Friday (18 march) with Apprehended Domestic Violence Order for two years and eight months of imprisonment to be served by way of intensive correction in the community under the Crimes (Administration of Sentence) Act 1999. Pandey was arrested on 30 March 2022 from a residence in Homebush.
Former nursing assistant Asmita Pandey sentenced to 8 months of imprisonment
A former nursing assistant Asmita Pandey has been sentenced to an aggregate term of imprisonment of eight months for physically assaulting residents at an aged care facility in Sydney's north-west.
Published 18 March 2023 at 1:25pm, updated 2 hours ago at 1:42pm
By Sunita Pokharel
