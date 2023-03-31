From Jazz and Reggae to teaching young children: The Three Seas on their Australian tour

Key Points The band was formed when an Australian musician reached India in search of new music and sounds 14 years ago

Australian jazz and rock reggae fused with Himalayan and North Indian folk music - ‘The Three Seas’ band is currently on their third multicultural tour in Australia.





The uniqueness of this group lies in the intertwined taste from traditional musical instruments of Nepali, North Indian, Bangla and western heritage.





Alongside mesmerizing their audiences with the modern-cum-spiritual tunes, the band has actively been involved in reviving indigenous languages in Nepal, amongst other social work.



Raju Das Baul (L) playing Khamak and Deoashish Mothey (R) playing Murchunga. Credit: Facebook/The Three Seas/Lens Bugs/Sanjit Nandi Photography

How Australian Jazz met Himalayan folk

In 2009, Australian composer and saxophonist Matt Keagan was visiting Shantiniketan, a town in India’s West Bengal.





His search for new music led him to meet Deoashish Mothey, Raju Das Baul and Gaurab Chatterjee.



The Three Sea's music is mainly a fusion of culture from West Bengal and Himalayan folk with contemporary sounds from Sydney and Kolkata. Credit: Facebook/The Three Seas/Brian P Stewart Brought up in the tea gardens of Darjeeling, Deoashish Mothey had a colloquial musical upbringing. He sings in Nepali, Hindi and Bangla, and plays unique traditional instruments like the Murchunga , Dotara and Isaraj .





Raju Das Baul plays the Khamak . He comes from the nomadic Baul tribe, whose spiritual music and soaring vocals from West Bengal and Bangladesh have been passed down many generations.





Drummer Gaurab Chatterjee, who also belongs to a musical family, brings a taste of Bengali rock to this soulful ensemble with drums and Dubki .





Led by Keagan, the band has so far released three albums – Haveli, Fathers, Sons & Brothers, and Afterlife.



Third Australian tour

Post-pandemic, Mothey says the current Australian tour in Melbourne, Tasmania and Sydney means a lot to the band.





“The audience here is very fun, they give time. Melbourne’s JazzLab reviewed our music as “delicious”,” he told SBS Nepali.



Audiences here switch off their phones during our performance and for this, we are very thankful. Deoashish Mothey

Deoashish Mothey (L), Raju Das Baul (C) and Gaurab Chatterjee (R) from The Three Seas band at SBS Sydney studios on 28 March 2023. Credit: SBS Nepali/Krishna Pokhrel Raju Das Baul says that he feels very proud to be able to share Baul music with an international audience.





“Baul music is very ancient and philosophical. We recently did a university workshop too and I feel very proud to see people wanting to understand and know about it. For that, I am very thankful to Keagan and the band,” he told SBS Nepali.



Covid-19 Pandemic: The rain before the sunshine

With everyone stuck at home, and no musical shows for almost three years, The Three Seas almost reached a point of separating during the Covid-19 pandemic.





“But we did not give up,” said Mothey.



I think it was very important for us - like rain and storm before a beautiful sunshine, and we have become stronger than ever. Deoashish Mothey, The Three Seas

The Three Seas band members Matt Keagan (L), Deoashish Mothey (Centre up), Gaurab Chatterjee (R) and Raju Das Baul (Centre down). Credit: Facebook/The Three Seas With a critically acclaimed UK tour last year, the band’s shows are enjoyed mostly by jazz lovers and also communities outside Nepali, Indian, and Bengali speakers.



Music as a pathway bring positive change

Deoashish Mothey, who is popularly known as a “one-man NGO”, has actively been involved in preserving Nepali and other Indigenous languages in Darjeeling and areas of Nepal through “Warnamala Project”





“Warnamala” translates to alphabet, and the project teaches alphabets to young children with the help of music, animation and now a recently launced mobile phone app.



Children are losing interest in learning their mother tongue. We have made animation series to teach alphabets, and launched a game in which children can scan and learn the letters. Deoashish Mothey

“Behind this entire thought process, The Three Seas has been a huge support from the beginning," he said.



His next aim is to revive the almost extinct indigenous languages like Rai, Limbu and Lepcha, in the hilly and mountainous regions of Nepal.





Likewise, Mothey has been raising active awareness about pollution and climate change in his hometown and neighboring areas.





Mothey’s message for aspiring musicians is to remain authentic and persevere.



