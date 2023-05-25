‘Trust is broken’: Australian Bhutani community concerned over ‘fake refugee scam’ in Nepal

Police in Nepal have arrested 16 people, including high-profile political leaders, for allegedly taking bribes to reclassify Nepali citizens as Bhutani refugees so they can resettle in the United States.





Former Nepali Deputy Prime Minister Top Bahadur Rayamajhi, former Home Minister Bal Krishna Khand and Home Secretary Tek Narayan Pandey are some of the high-profile names that have been arrested.





The Supreme Leader of Bhutani Refugees in Nepal, Tek Nath Rijal, has also been arrested.





The investigation continues after police received complaints from Nepali people who claimed they were scammed into believing they would be resettled in the US as Bhutani refugees.





So far 32 arrest warrants have been issued.



‘A shock’ to Australia’s Bhutani refugee community

Members of the Bhutani refugee community in Australia have expressed concern at the situation unfolding.





Khadga Thapa from Hobart came to Australia with his family in March 2010 for rehabilitation.





After living for 20 years in a Nepal refugee camp, his family finally received the chance to resettle in Australia.





Speaking to SBS Nepali, Thapa said his community is upset about the news of these allegations and arrests.





"The involvement of high-level officials from the Nepal government is an atrocity for the Bhutani community," he believes.





"Genuine refugees are still staying in camps and applying to resettle in a third country, and some citizens are using fake identities to enter foreign lands. I consider this to be extreme corruption."





He said that his relatives who are still in camps in Nepal have not had the opportunity to resettle in a third country.





"Perhaps because the fake Bhutani refugees have fulfilled the quota, the real Bhutani refugees did not get the opportunity," he said.





Indra Adhikari, who is a journalist and member of the Bhutani community in South Australia, also expressed shock at the allegations and arrests.





"The trust in Nepal is broken," he said.





"It is very sad to see that people in high-profile positions are involved. It is said that some members of the Bhutani community are also involved, which I believe the investigation will reveal."





He said he is confident that the police investigation will be fair, but questioned what the ramifications would be for the people who have been illegitimately resettled as Bhutani refugees.





"It is bad to change your nationality, erase it, and go by someone else's name," he said.



Kiran Nepal is the editor of the Centre for Investigative Journalism Nepal (CIJ) Credit: Supplied

‘Escaping is not easy’

Kiran Nepal is the editor of the Centre for Investigative Journalism Nepal (CIJ), which trains, mentors and supports Nepali journalists in news collection and presentation.





He said the ‘fake refugee scam’ was first broken by the journalist Devendra Bhattarai in a story published for CIJ.





According to Nepal, the story was picked up by other media outlets who helped to expose the extent of the alleged scam.





"What we found out later was that the phenomenon of making fake refugees was carried out by officials playing central roles in the state; we revealed that it was organised crime," he said.





Arrest warrants have been issued for more than 32 people, and investigations are underway.





When asked whether an investigation involving high-ranking government employees, former ministers and relatives of leaders could be fair, Nepal said, “Public distrust is one thing, but due to the weight of the case, there is no possibility of easy acquittal.”



History of Bhutani refugees

Ethnic unrest in Bhutan over citizenship laws and the ensuing violence in the 1990s led more than 100,000 Nepali-speaking Bhutanis, or Lhotsampas, to seek refuge in camps in south-eastern Nepal.





According to the Department of Home Affairs, from 2008 to 2013, Australia agreed to resettle 5,000 Bhutani refugees from Nepal under its Humanitarian Program as part of a coordinated international strategy to resolve the long-standing situation.





Of the people born in Bhutan in Australia, 71.6 per cent arrived in Australia from 2011-2016.





The camps in Timai, Shanichare, Beldangi, Goldhap and Khudunbari in Nepal were managed by the Government of Nepal and the United Nations human rights organisation UNHCR.





Later in 2007, countries like America, Australia, Norway, Netherlands, Denmark, New Zealand and Canada agreed to take some Bhutani refugees to resettle in their countries.



