SBS Nepali Australia News: Sunday 12 February 2022

CHRIS MINNS FERRY PRESSER

NSW Labor Leader Chris Minns (2nd from left) with NSW Shadow Treasurer Daniel Mookhey, NSW Shadow Minister for Transport Jo Haylen, NSW Labor candidate for Balmain Philippa Scott and union delegates speaks to the media during a press conferenceover looking the Balmain shipyards and Sydney ferries including the Clontarf in Sydney, Wednesday, February 8, 2023. Source: AAP / DEAN LEWINS/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Listen to the latest news headlines from Australia in Nepali.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Eagles Rookie Camp Football

From Bankstown to the Superbowl - Sydney's 25-year-old Jordan Mailata

Nepal Women's national football team

Last seven days in Nepal: Nepal wins SAFF U-20 championship, RSP exiting parliament taken as sad news

AUSTRALIAN FRNSW EARTHQUAKE DEPLOYMENT

SBS Nepali Australia News: Friday, 10 February 2023

Aasif Sheikh.jpg

Nepali Cricketer Aasif Sheikh awarded with ICC Spirit of Cricket Award 2022