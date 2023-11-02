Traditional Nepali music to rock Sydney Opera House and Melbourne Recital Centre creating history

2F5A8256.JPG

Singer Ayşe Göknur Shanal (C) with Nepali Musician Naresh Jirel (L) and Ashesh Rai (R). Credit: Krishna Pokhrel/ SBS Nepali

A group of Nepali instrumentalists and an Australian Opera singer with a Turkish heritage will be performing a traditional Nepali musical concert at the Sydney Opera House and Melbourne Recital Center on the occasion of Tihar. Ayşe Göknur Shanal, along with Naresh Jirel, Regan Awale, David Gautam, Ashesh Rai and Yogesh Bhandari, will perform at the historic concert at the Opera House on Sunday, 5 November 2023 and Friday, 10 November 2023, in Melbourne. SBS Nepali spoke to Ms Shanal, Mr Jirel and Mr Rai about the concert they described as a “musical fest of fun and exuberance”.

