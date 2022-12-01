'we want to contribute to the community through football': Gorkha Nepalese Community

Source: Facebook / Gorkha Nepalese Community
Published 2 December 2022 at 10:52am, updated 3 hours ago at 11:31am
Presented by Sunita Pokharel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Gorkha Nepalese Community (GNC) has wrapped up its 23rd Annual GNC Football 2021/22 with 28 teams participating. GNC President Rajendra Thapa and Vice President and Sports Co-ordinator Rajiv Pradhan spoke to SBS Nepali about the community's attraction to football and the importance of sports for physical and mental well-being.
Published 2 December 2022 at 10:52am, updated 3 hours ago at 11:31am
Presented by Sunita Pokharel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share