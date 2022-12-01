SBS Nepali

'we want to contribute to the community through football': Gorkha Nepalese Community

GNC football match1.jpg

Source: Facebook / Gorkha Nepalese Community

Published 2 December 2022 at 10:52am, updated 3 hours ago at 11:31am
Presented by Sunita Pokharel
Available in other languages

Gorkha Nepalese Community (GNC) has wrapped up its 23rd Annual GNC Football 2021/22 with 28 teams participating. GNC President Rajendra Thapa and Vice President and Sports Co-ordinator Rajiv Pradhan spoke to SBS Nepali about the community's attraction to football and the importance of sports for physical and mental well-being.

'फुटबल खेल मार्फत समुदायमा केही योगदान गर्न चाहन्छौँ ': गोर्खा नेप्लिज कम्युनिटी

