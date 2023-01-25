January 26, its meaning for First Nations Australians







January 26 marks the 1788 landing of the First Fleet at Sydney Cove and the claiming of Australia as a British colony under the legal fiction of “terra nullius” disregarding the fact that the country had been inhabited and managed by Aboriginal people continuously for over 65 000 years. This date is officially Australia’s National Day. However, for many First Nations People and their allies this day is far from being one to celebrate.







Day of Mourning



On January 26, 1938, when Australia was celebrating 150 years since the landing of the First Fleet, William Cooper’s Australian Aborigines League joined forces with the Aborigines Progressive Movement led by Jack Patten and William Ferguson and organised a Day of Mourning protests.





These leaders efforts to end ongoing prejudice and discrimination against their people through democratic processes had been met with government intransigence. Trough the Day of Mourning they wanted to to protest their mistreatment by White Australians and sought full citizen rights for Aboriginal people.





“Now is our chance to have things altered. We must fight our very hardest in this cause. I know we could proudly hold our own with others if given the chance. We should all work in cooperation for the progress of Aborigines throughout the Commonwealth,” William Cooper said.





BY protesting, they mourned the loss of their country, their freedom and self-determination, and the deaths of so many of their people since colonisation.





“On this day the white people are rejoicing, but we, as Aborigines, have no reason to rejoice on Australia's 150th birthday. Our purpose in meeting today is to bring home to the white people of Australia the frightful conditions in which the native Aborigines of this continent live.”





‘We refuse to be pushed into the background. We have decided to make ourselves heard. White men pretend that the Australian Aboriginal is a low type, who cannot be bettered. Our reply to that is, "Give us the chance!" We do not wish to be left behind in Australia's march to progress. We ask for full citizen rights,” Jack Patten said.





The Day of Mourning protests culminated with a conference at Australia Hall in Sydeny, ushering in the first nationally coordinated Indigenous event which is also considered to have started the modern-day First Nations Rights movement.





"I have travelled outback, and I have seen for myself the dreadful sufferings of our people on the Aborigines Reserves… Surely the time has come at last for us to do something for ourselves and make ourselves heard. This is why the Aborigines Progressive Association has been formed,” William Ferguson said.





Subsequently, marking the Day of Mourning became an annual event for Indigenous people and their allies and this would lead to reforms and eventually the 1967 referendum.





The Tent Embassy



On January 26, 1972 four Indigenous men set up a beach umbrella on the lawns opposite Parliament House in Canberra, which they called the Aboriginal Tent Embassy. The novel way of protesting reinvigorated the Indigenous Rights movement by cementing the main rallying call of land rights and attained international recognition.



Radio Redfern was the main source of information for people wanting to join the protests. The broadcast included interviews and music from First Nations artists.

Bicentenary Protests and Survival Day



On January 26, 1988, Australia was celebrating the bicentenary of the arrival of the First Fleet with ceremonies depicting a shared positive experience of life that was common to all Australians. To counterbalance this narrative, First Nations people and their allies organised Bicentenary Protests, mobilising more than 40 000 protesters in Sydney in the biggest demonstrations in Australia since the Vietnam war.





These protests took place in the backdrop of the Royal Commission into Aboriginal Deaths in Custody (1987-1991) which was one of their mobilising themes, together with land rights and calls for Treaty.





During the 1988 protests First Nations people renamed January 26, as 'Invasion Day' and declared their opposition to celebrating the day as Australia Day, with posters that read ‘White Australia has a Black History — Don't Celebrate 1988' and 'Australia Day = Invasion Day 1988'.





“It brings to mind the philosophy that we hope we’ll be portraying at the March 88 committee and people who are going to be there today... That today is a celebration of our survival. There is nothing in the coming of the white men that Aboriginal people can celebrate. And we would argue that any fair-minded Australians wouldn’t find anything in their arrival to celebrate because it marked the beginning of genocide, destruction of the earth, and destruction of culture and the bringing of hurt, pain and misery, and disease to Australia,” Chris Kirkbright, Registrar of the NSW Aboriginal Land Rights Act and member of the March 88 committee.





“We are looking to celebrate today. Celebrate our survival and put our culture on display.”





These views were echoed by protesters whose voices were captured by Radio Redfern. “I think it is our day of mourning, but it is also our day of celebration, that we’ve survived 200 years of the white invasion,” one protester said.





In recent years, there has seen a significant push across the country to change January 26 as the National Day as a recognition this is not a day of celebration for First Nations people.



