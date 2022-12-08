'Fear through killing': Afghan-Australians react to first Taliban public execution since takeover

Afghan-Australian Maryam Zahid says she is "unsurprised" at the news that the Taliban had resumed public executions in Afghanistan.





The founder and managing director of the Sydney-based charity, Afghan Women on the Move, spoke to SBS Pashto a day after a Taliban spokesperson announced the execution of a murder convict in the western Farah province, performed by the murder victim’s father using an assault rifle.





The execution - of the convict identified as Tajmir from Herat province - was performed in front of hundreds of spectators and many top Taliban officials, the spokesperson said.





Maryam Zahid is the founder of Afghan Women On The Move. Source: SBS / SBS Pashto



It is believed to be the first Taliban-ordered public execution since the group regained control of Afghanistan in August 2021.





Ms Zahid said the act was a common method the group employed to "control and silence" the populace.





“I am not surprised because this is how the Taliban metes out so-called 'justice' without any evidence,” Ms Zahid said.





“For them, it is a question of who they like and whom they don’t, and what gives them that power and control to create fear in the community and through that fear, keep the common people of Afghanistan silent.”









Tajmir was convicted of killing another man named Mustafa five years ago and stealing his motorcycle and mobile phone.





According to Zabihullah Mujahid, a senior Taliban government spokesman, the decision to carry out the punishment was "made very carefully" following approval by three of the country's highest courts and the Taliban supreme leader, Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada.





Ms Zahid believes the Taliban “…will only justify their government rulings by creating fear through killing and jailing people."





"The Taliban never had and doesn’t have any level of moral responsibility and education to think politically and socially about what helps and benefits their people.”





Afghan Women on the Move provides advocacy, social connectivity through social media platforms, settlement and mental health support to the Afghan community overseas and in Australia, especially Afghan women.



Execution stirs up distressing memories

For former Afghan refugee, Aminullah Yaqoubi, the news of the execution brought back disturbing memories of witnessing a public execution.





Mr Yaqoubi says he experienced a significant social and political change in Afghanistan during the first rule of the Taliban between 1996 and 2001.





Aminullah Yaqoubi. Source: SBS The wrestling coach says in 1998 when he was participating in a junior wrestling competition, he was forced to watch a public execution at the contest venue.





“The Taliban stopped the wrestling match and brought in two people. One was accused of stealing and had his hand chopped off.





“My brother and I were so shocked that when we got home, we couldn't eat anything. My mum asked what happened and when we told her, she forbade us from going there anymore.





"As soon as I heard about [the recent public execution], I just turned off the TV and I saw it on social media this morning, someone tagged me on Facebook. I couldn’t see because it reminded me of the past."





Ms Zahid believes the Taliban uses executions to "silence critics".





“When they don’t have answers and (don’t) meet the expectations and demands of the people, they will simply kill them to silence them,” she said.





She said she had received hundreds of messages through her social media accounts from women in Afghanistan desperate for safety, food and shelter.





“Afghan women maybe may stay alive in Afghanistan but they won't be living like normal human beings.



