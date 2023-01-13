For Kurdish woman Roya, Iran’s protests are a devastating reminder of why she fled to Australia

Highlights Roya fled to Australia from Iran around four years ago.

She says that as a young Kurdish woman in Iran she was subjected to systematic discrimination in all aspects of life.

The ‘Woman Life Freedom’ protests continue four months after the death of Kurdish woman Mahsa ‘Jina’ Amin

WARNING: This story contains distressing elements.





The tragic death of Mahsa ‘Jina’ Amini on 16 September 2022, a couple of days after she was arrested in Tehran for allegedly wearing her hijab improperly, sparked protests that rage on in Iran four months later.





For Roya* (full name withheld), Ms Amini’s death in the custody of the Islamic regime’s “morality police” was a devastating reminder of why she fled her homeland for Australia around four years ago.





Like Roya, Ms Amini was a young Kurdish woman and thus particularly vulnerable to systematic discrimination.





As an Amnesty International report states, “Kurdish women face a double challenge to have their rights recognized — as members of a marginalised ethnic minority, and as women in a predominantly patriarchal society.”



READ MORE Fariman came to Australia to live as a trans man. He dreams of the same freedoms in Iran

Roya was born in Oshnavieh, a city in western Iran which, according to unofficial reports , was partially taken over by demonstrators at the onset of the current uprising.





Like other ethnic minorities, Kurds face oppression in social, political, economic and cultural aspects of life. Mostly settled along the borders with Iraq and Turkey, Kurds are estimated to comprise 12-15 per cent of the total population of Iran.



Credit: SBS News



The majority of people in these regions contend with poverty, suppression and neglect, with the Islamic regime denying them their basic rights as citizens through a lack of job opportunities, infrastructure and sustainable development, and the banning of some Kurdish names.



In every stage of my life, I was bewildered why teachers, police officers, judges and public servants in our Kurdish town were non-Kurdish. Later I understood it was because of the systematic suppression against Kurds.

Unlike Ms Amini, who was visiting Tehran at the time of her arrest, Roya says she never dared step foot in Iran’s capital.





“If I went to Tehran, I would have had the same destiny as Jina Amini.”



‘On the verge of madness’

At the age of 14, Roya was forced to marry a man and she had a baby soon after.





Roya at the age of 14 Credit: Supplied In 2016, UNICEF estimated that 17 per cent of girls in Iran were married before the age of 18, while 2018 figures for Kurdistan province suggested underage females made up 21 per cent of total local marriages.





Right after Roya gave birth, her husband, who was well-connected with the Islamic regime, divorced her.



They had taken my books and schoolbag from me and replaced my doll with a real doll, my son. I was even refused to hug my real son.

According to Iran’s constitution, a man has the right to divorce his wife at any time , but the same does not apply to women.





It was not the divorce that was emotionally crippling, but the fact that her son was taken from her.





Desperate, she went to see a judge in her town, a man she describes as a “scary clergyman with a beard”.





“I begged him: I am on the verge of madness, please issue an order that enables me to see my son, at least let me see what he looks like. The judge told me I had no jurisdiction over my son.”



Roya claims the well-connected father of her son then paid a bribe to deny her even brief meetings with her child, as are granted in many other cases.





“I faced close doors because I was a Kurdish woman, belonging to a low socioeconomic status family, so I lost in court.”





After four to five years of appeals, the court issued an order that enabled Roya to see her son for four hours per month.





However, picking her son up from the police station was another traumatic experience for this teenage mother.





“Going through body searches by male officers, bearing the pressure of all those filthy looks and comments, I had to pick up my son at 8 am from the police station and drop him off right at 12pm. If I was a bit late, I had to restart the whole court process to be allowed to see my son again.”



‘Shattered body and soul’

Faced with such struggles, Roya’s father decided to move his family to another city to give her a fresh start.





But any hopes for a bright future were to be short-lived.





When Roya was admitted to a university, her father forbid her from attending.



Roya moved to another city to have a fresh start. She recalls him telling her, “You are a divorced woman, and we are Kurds; under no circumstances would I let you go and study, what would the relatives think about us.”





To ward her off studying, Roya’s father forced her into another marriage, this time to a man who had previously taken a wife and had children.





“I was beaten and abused by him; I was responsible for his two kids. With shattered body and soul, I went to my father and explained the situation.”





But Roya’s father told her she had to tolerate her misery, otherwise he would kill her and then himself.





Roya explains that in their culture, a father is considered dishonourable if his daughter divorces for a second time and this would severely damage a family’s reputation.





So, Roya put up with her husband’s continuous abuse, dispensed for such reasons as seeing her son in secret.



I had no rights. My life was limited to cleaning up, doing dishes and cooking; I had no identity other than being a stepmother. My other obligation was to give birth to a boy.

However, Roya soon gave birth to a girl.





The beatings began right away and the child - rejected by her father - had to be taken away and raised by Roya’s mother.





Fearful of bringing another girl into the world, Roya secretly started to take contraception.





One day, angry that she had not fallen pregnant, Roya’s husband poured bleach in her mouth.





She had to confess she did not want another child.





“He took away my daughter. If I delivered another girl, he would have done the same thing. I was damaged badly.”





Following sustained physical, sexual and psychological abuse, she eventually lodged a complaint to the court.





Again, it fell on deaf ears.





“He [my husband] provided the court with a print-out of the chats I had had with my son on his father’s phone, expressing my love to my son who was 10 years old at that time,” she says.





“Because I was a young Kurd woman, I was accused of betrayal and adultery, the court turned against me. He swore either he would get an order for stoning, or he would murder me.”





In Iran, stoning is a punishment for adultery and there have been many reports of women being stoned to death since the revolution.



‘These are my natural rights’

One gloomy night, Roya and her three-year-old daughter furtively fled to Turkey in order to apply for a Woman at Risk visa to come to Australia.





“I was worried about my children, and I feared death. I had no choice but to flee,” she says.





“When I came to Australia, I realised I could be treated with respect. In my hometown, as a woman, you could be left to die, but here I have rights. I just understood these are my natural rights.



Roya in Australia Credit: Supplied “The Islamic regime never let me talk, I just remained silent out of fear, fear of an even worse situation.”





While Roya now has some control over her life, she has watched from afar as women and girls have risked their lives to demand their basic rights in Iran in recent months.





The cry ‘Woman Life Freedom’, which has become the foundation of the protests, has its origins in the decades-long Kurdish freedom movement.



'Woman Life Freedom' billboard on Victoria Av, Concord West, Sydney Credit: United for Iran Group Out of solidarity with other Kurdish women and girls, Roya says she participates in all protests staged in Sydney. But she doesn’t pine for a return to her homeland.



