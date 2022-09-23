Australian highlights of the week

Signage is seen at an Optus store in Sydney, Thursday, September 22, 2022. Optus customers' private information could be compromised after a cyber attack hit the phone and internet provider. (AAP Image/Bianca De Marchi) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / BIANCA DE MARCHI/AAPIMAGE
Published 23 September 2022 at 3:42pm
By Darek Paczynski
Source: SBS
Summary of the key issues and the most important events of the week in Australia presented by Darek Paczyński.
Published 23 September 2022 at 3:42pm
By Darek Paczynski
Source: SBS
Share